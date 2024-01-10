Sony unveils a mixed reality headset with dual 4K OLED microdisplays

10 January 2024

Sony launched the PS VR2 in late 2022 for play, now it has announced a mixed reality headset for work. This was created in collaboration with Siemens and is aimed at “spatial content creators”. This could be used in anything from product design to film production.

The headset features two 1.3-type OLED microdisplays with 4K resolution and 96% DCI-P3 coverage. They are driven by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 that was announced last week. The system supports “split rendering”, which divides the computational workload between the head-mounted display and computers to achieve a stable frame rate when rendering large 3D models. Sony promises that the headset can provide “realistic rendering of textures of 3D objects and facial expressions of human characters” in real time.

wSpatial tracking is done using six cameras and sensors, which also provide video see-through functionality, allowing the headset to mix virtual objects into the real world.

The headset comes with two interesting controllers – one looks like a ring and allows manipulation of 3D objects, the other is an accurate pointer that also helps designers create and manipulate virtual objects. The headset will integrate with Siemens’ NX Immersive Designer Software.

Sony designed the headset for extended use by finely balancing its balance and creating comfy pats. The front of the headset can also be flipped up to allow users to focus on the real world without removing the headset.

The new XR headset from Sony and Siemens will be available later this year. There’s no word on pricing yet – such details will be announced later on.





Source | Via