Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan Attributes Sales Surge of Video Game to Success of HBO’s The Last of Us Series

Sony has revealed that the success of HBO’s hit drama series, The Last of Us, is having a significant impact on the sales of the game series it is based on. In an investor briefing, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that every time a new episode of the show is released, game sales experience a dramatic increase. This serves as an exceptional example of Sony leveraging its popular franchises to drive business across various sectors.

In line with its transformation from an electronics manufacturer to an entertainment powerhouse covering gaming, music, and movies, Sony has also expanded The Last of Us franchise to PC, aiming to diversify beyond consoles. Ryan highlighted that the PC business has already become a significant contributor to profits, with expected revenue of $450 million this fiscal year, compared to $80 million two years ago.

Furthermore, Sony’s supply chain issues with consoles have improved, and they anticipate PlayStation 5 sales to surpass those of PlayStation 4 in the current fiscal year. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details concerning Sony’s expansion into live service and mobile games, as the company plans to allocate more than half of PlayStation’s investment towards live-service games, which offer continual updates and gameplay.

Recognizing the potential disruptive force of cloud technology and artificial intelligence in the gaming industry, Sony intends to accelerate its initiatives in these areas in the coming months, although exact plans have not been disclosed.

