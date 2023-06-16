Sony Bravia TV users can now make Zoom calls comfortably from their couch

Sony Bravia TVs will be the pioneering hardware to support the upcoming Zoom for TV app on Google Play. While the concept of remote work has diminished as companies call their employees back to the office, those who continue to enjoy work-from-home or hybrid arrangements will soon have the ability to participate in virtual meetings from the comfort of their living room couches. This announcement follows Apple’s WWDC 2023 revelation that FaceTime will be available on Apple TV, utilizing mounted iPhones, later this year.

Since Bravia TVs do not have built-in webcams, users will need to purchase the Bravia Cam in order to utilize the Zoom app. This accessory, priced at $200, not only enables Zoom calls but also adjusts audio and visual settings based on the user’s location and proximity to the television. It even allows users to control the TV through hand gestures, eliminating the need to pick up the remote. Additionally, the Bravia Cam includes a proximity alert feature that detects when children sit too close to the TV and a power-saving mode that dims the screen when no one is watching.

To complement this new feature, Sony has announced that the Zoom for TV app will be available for Bravia TVs “by early summer.” Shusuke Tomonaga, the head of Bravia product design at Sony, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it will provide customers with a more immersive video communication experience on a large TV screen in the living room. This connectivity will enable individuals to stay connected with loved ones whether they are working from home, engaging in remote learning, or simply catching up with friends and family.

