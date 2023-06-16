Sonic Superstars: A Blend of Classic Sonic Charm and Refreshing Innovations

Experience the Thrill of Running Left to Right

There’s a unique sensation that comes from playing a well-crafted 2D Sonic game. It’s that feeling of blazing through levels at an incredible speed, with the scrolling screen struggling to keep up with Sonic’s lightning-fast movements. This nostalgic experience is captured perfectly in Sonic Superstars, the latest entry in the Sonic franchise.

Sonic Superstars maintains the classic Sonic gameplay formula while adding subtle twists to keep things fresh. While the models are in 3D, the design remains true to the series’ 2D roots. The core objective of running from left to right to reach the goal is still intact. Along the way, players will face increasingly complex machines created by the infamous Dr. Robotnik/Eggman.

What sets Sonic Superstars apart is the subtle variations it introduces to the traditional Sonic formula. These changes make the game more enjoyable, especially for co-op players.

A Party for Sonic Fans

In the demo I played as part of Summer Game Fest 2023, there were two available levels and four playable characters. The first level was a classic Sonic setup, featuring ramps and ledges for Sonic to spin-ball over. This familiar starting point is a perfect choice for a Sonic game demo.

In addition to Sonic, players can also choose to play as Tails, Knuckles, or Amy. This diverse set of characters reminds me of one of my personal favorites, Sonic Advance. Each character offers a unique playstyle, with Sonic’s speed, Tails’ ability to take higher routes and float, Knuckles’ climbing skills, and Amy’s mighty hammer.

Image via Sega

As the levels progress, the gameplay mechanics become more complex. Players are presented with multiple paths, allowing them to navigate through various obstacles. Sonic Superstars introduces a clever twist by allowing players to jump between foreground and background courses, creating a captivating 3D effect in a side-scrolling environment. The game also features vine jumping puzzles and dense jungle biomes, adding to the diversity of level design.

While Sonic Superstars doesn’t aim to revolutionize the Sonic formula like Sonic Frontiers, its focus on pick-up-and-play gameplay with co-op appeal is evident. The game provides an opportunity for friends to come together and enjoy the classic Sonic experience, reminiscent of the multiplayer fun found in New Super Mario Bros.

Image via Sega

Unleash the Power of the Chaos Emeralds

Sonic and his friends can tap into the power of the Chaos Emeralds, offering exciting new abilities. Throughout the levels, players can find special locations that transport them to a 3D space where they must swing between grab points to obtain a Chaos Emerald.

Once obtained, these Chaos Emeralds grant characters unique powers. In the demo, I had access to two powers: one allowed Sonic to transform into water and scale waterfalls, while the other summoned a swarm of clones to tackle enemies on the screen. While these powers have limited uses, they add an intriguing element of strategy and player expression to the gameplay. Finding alternative ways to tackle areas using these powers is both challenging and rewarding.

Image via Sega

The battles against Robotnik are also straightforward yet engaging, providing a balanced blend of puzzle-solving and platforming challenges. For example, the jungle area presented a stimulating puzzle where I had to figure out the most efficient way to defeat Robotnik.

It’s challenging to delve too deeply into Sonic Superstars because it stays true to the classic Sonic experience. Playing the game reminded me of the unparalleled joy that a well-crafted 2D Sonic game can bring. The enjoyable gameplay experience, coupled with the potential for memorable co-op sessions, solidifies Sonic Superstars’ status as a must-play game. It perfectly captures the nostalgic couch vibe that has made the Sonic franchise so beloved throughout the years.

Sonic Superstars is set to release in fall 2023.

Eric Van Allen Senior News Reporter – Eric has been writing about games since 2014 and playing them for even longer. He’s usually found immersed in intense RPG battles, discovering indie gems, or exploring the realms of Limsa Aethryte. More Stories by Eric Van Allen





