Some Windows 10 Users Are Experiencing Havoc Due to Latest Update.

The latest patch for Windows 10, patch KB5027215, is causing some issues with slow installations and even complete installation failures. This patch is primarily focused on fixing security issues, as Windows 10 will no longer receive new features.

According to reports from Neowin and Reddit, some users are experiencing significantly slow installation times with KB5027215. One Reddit user mentioned a prolonged “cleaning up” process after the update, which occurs when rebooting for both the cumulative and NET updates simultaneously.

Other users have reported complete failures to install the cumulative update for June, with error messages that provide no useful information. These reports have been further supported by users on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub.

Additionally, there are a few reports of more serious issues caused by KB5027215. In one case, the update caused a system to become unresponsive, while in another case, Windows Update became stuck in a loop while searching for updates.

Analysis: Be careful drawing conclusions

When encountering scattered reports of bricked devices, it is important to exercise caution before drawing conclusions. For example, in the aforementioned Reddit thread, a complaint was made about a Windows 10 laptop experiencing charging issues after the update. However, further investigation revealed that the cumulative update was not responsible for this problem. Instead, a Dell firmware update pushed alongside patch KB5027215 was to blame.

Although the blame for directly pushing the firmware update to the laptop falls on Windows Update, it is worth noting that this was not an update directly from Dell. Windows Update should not automatically run firmware updates in the background without the user’s knowledge. Microsoft can indirectly be held responsible for this issue.

Considering the potential for serious troubles surrounding KB5027215, it may be wise to hold off on installing this update for now. Hopefully, Microsoft will investigate and address the reported issues promptly. However, delaying the update means missing out on the security measures provided by KB5027215.