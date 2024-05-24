SOAR asks public to help bring broadband money to region

Do you have slow Internet or no Internet at all? Do you feel like your voice hasn’t been heard? Now is your chance to change that!

Kentucky is set to receive a record amount of funding for broadband. To ensure that these funds are allocated to the areas that need them the most, we need your help. Completing a simple Speed Test can make a significant difference.

Don’t worry if you’ve never done it before; SOAR’s Digital Equity team can guide you through the process.

How to Complete Your Speed Test:

Use a Desktop Computer or Laptop: Make sure you are using a desktop computer or laptop for the most accurate results. Visit the Kentucky Speed Test Website: Go to www.soar-ky.org/challenge to start the process. Fill Out the Requested Information: This is basic information required to complete the test. Repeat the Test: You will need to conduct the test a second and third time to complete the process. You will receive reminders and links by email after your first test. Completing all three tests is necessary for your Speed Test to count.

Important Deadline: This process must be completed by June 3. Don’t delay—start now! By participating in this Speed Test, you can help direct essential broadband funding to the areas in Kentucky that need it the most. Your participation is crucial to ensuring digital equity for all in Appalachia.

For more information and to participate, visit www.soar-ky.org/challenge.