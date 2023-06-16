Sneak Peek into Disney’s Illusion Island: An Exciting Mickey Mousetroidvania Adventure

As a new mom and avid gamer, I often contemplate when and how to introduce my son to certain games and series. It brings back memories of playing Donkey Kong Country, Mario Kart 64, and Goldeneye with my mom on the couch, as well as the nights spent immersed in Diablo with my dad. However, finding a suitable split-screen co-op game for someone with small hands and a short attention span, and enjoying it myself, has become a challenge. This is where Disney Illusion Island could truly excel.

Recently, I had the opportunity to play Disney Illusion Island alongside the game’s creative director, AJ Grand-Scrutton. To my pleasant surprise, the game was more reminiscent of Metroid, a series I am familiar with and successful in, rather than a simplified version of Cuphead.

The game begins with the selection of four characters: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald. Although each character varies in size and animation, they possess the same set of skills and movement speed. Grand-Scrutton explained that while efforts were made to differentiate each character – giving Goofy a heavier feel and Minnie a more floaty movement – they all function identically. Once you and your fellow players have chosen characters (the game supports up to four players on the same screen), you can select the number of hit points (HP) you wish to have: one, two, three, or an iron heart for invincibility. This feature prevents novice players from becoming frustrated and allows experienced players to challenge themselves.

Enchanted by Minnie’s adorable character design, I decided to play as her with the recommended three HP. Grand-Scrutton revealed that Minnie was inspired by a paper airplane, evident in her graceful movements and double-jump ability, which conjures a paper airplane to carry her across wide gaps. Grand-Scrutton selected Mickey Mouse, whose movement resembled that of a bouncing ball and appeared more energetic compared to Minnie.

Although Disney Illusion Island draws inspiration from the metroidvania genre, it primarily revolves around classic 2D platforming. The game lacks an attack button or combat abilities; instead, surviving requires jumping, evasion, and obtaining tools and abilities that enhance mobility. In the portion I played, Minnie and her team acquired the wall jump ability. Consequently, I had to employ this skill to explore new areas and gather keys to access the boss arena. After collecting all three keys and entering the arena, I faced a multi-phase boss battle, where I had to dodge attacks and electrical currents while jumping onto buttons that controlled the boss’s power flow.

I found this battle, and my overall experience with Disney Illusion Island, incredibly satisfying. As someone moderately skilled at 2D platforming, the game provided a suitable level of challenge. Its difficulty can be adjusted by reducing HP or utilizing the iron heart. Furthermore, the number of players impacts the game’s difficulty; for instance, the boss battle I encountered would have been easier with two players on each side of the arena. Characters can also perform helpful interactions, such as providing a rope for a struggling teammate to reach a platform or offering a comforting hug to restore one HP. Regardless of the level of challenge, platforming in Illusion Island felt smooth and seamless.

Disney Illusion Island’s style and charm further enhance its appeal. The game’s vibrant, playful art captures the essence of Disney without replicating any specific era. The character design exudes a classic Steamboat Willie vibe yet blends it with modern environments and cartoonish aesthetics reminiscent of handheld platformers. The game also incorporates humor, eliciting a few laughs with Donald’s temperamental nature and complaints. Overall, Disney Illusion Island has the potential to be an excellent choice for family game nights, accommodating individuals of varying ages and skill levels.