Sneak Peek at Netflix Global Event Showcase: Featuring Queen Charlotte, Wednesday, Stranger Things, and More

Netflix is currently hosting the Tudum Global Event in São Paulo, Brazil, where they are unveiling their upcoming lineup for the foreseeable future. This exciting expo features exclusive news, brand new footage, trailers, and first looks at the highly anticipated series, films, and games that Netflix is currently working on. Notably, the event boasts appearances from Netflix stars like Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Jenna Ortega, Penn Badgley, Gal Gadot, Sofia Boutella, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Additionally, the creators behind some of Netflix’s biggest hits, as well as upcoming projects, such as Sam Hargrave, Kevin Hart, and Zack Snyder, will also be present. Our correspondent, Erick Massoto, is on-site and has provided us with a sneak peek of what fans can expect at the expo in Brazil. Let’s explore some of the high-profile offerings that Netflix will be serving up for your enjoyment.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, backed by Shonda Rhimes, has been a massive success for Netflix. This fascinating and beautifully portrayed love story based on a real and historical arrangement has captured the imagination of many, surpassing even its sister show, Bridgerton. At the Tudum event, attendees can experience the reconstructed sets, immersing themselves in the world of Queen Charlotte.

Squid Game, the gripping survival drama series that captivated the world in 2021, will also be showcased at the expo. In addition, its new game show counterpart, Squid Game: The Challenge, brings the series to life, allowing fans to participate in the twisted challenges featured in the show. Rest assured, this version will be a little safer. A replica of Young-hee, also known as The Doll, who controls the game, will be present to keep an eye on guests.

The Sandman, a fantasy drama adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic books, has successfully made its way to television through Netflix. Starring Tom Sturridge as the titular character, the series has garnered critical acclaim and earned a second season renewal. Visitors to the event can expect an immersive experience related to The Sandman.

Cobra Kai, a beloved spin-off series based on The Karate Kid, has become one of Netflix’s enduring and popular shows. The dramedy serves as a sequel to the original films, following the journey of Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, and Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the Cobra Kai dojo and perhaps even learn a thing or two from the legendary Mr. Miyagi.

Stranger Things, Netflix’s flagship show, will not be returning to Hawkins for its final season just yet. However, Tudum attendees will have the chance to step onto the dance floor at the roller rink where Eleven’s unleashed her inner rage. And let’s not forget the satisfying comeuppance for those high school bullies! Visitors can even take a ride in Argyle’s pizza van and indulge in the herbal benefits this experience offers.

Wednesday, the hit Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic character Wednesday Addams, has been renewed for a second season. This worldwide sensation follows Wednesday as she enrolls at the Nevermore Academy, and fans can now visit the academy themselves, but beware of Thing.

The TUDUM event will be live-streamed on Netflix at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 17th, so make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting showcase of Netflix’s upcoming content.





Reference