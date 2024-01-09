Snag this egg-shaped hand warmer for 30% off

TL;DR: As of January 9, get this Portable USB Hand Warmer Egg for only $27.99 — a 30% discount.

Wrapping your hands around a nice warm cup of hot chocolate can be enough to keep them toasty indoors, but when heading out in the dead of winter, it takes extra effort to dodge the frost. When your gloves just aren’t cutting it, a portable hand warmer can keep your fingers from falling off.

This USB-compatible hand warmer egg fits in your pocket and is designed to keep your extremities nice and warm for hours at a time. Through January 14, you can score one on sale for less than $30 — no additional coupon necessary.

Don’t knock it for its small size. While this hand warmer only clocks in at 4.3 inches, it’s capable of helping protect your hands from the biting cold on the go. With three different temperature levels, you can adjust it depending on your comfort level, with the highest temperature reaching up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The medium setting offers a comfortable 118 degrees, while the lowest keeps it cozy at 105 degrees.

It has three working times, too, meaning you can crank it up to the highest heat setting, and should run up to 4.5 hours. Otherwise, it’s designed to deliver sustained warmth for ten straight hours when programmed at the lowest heat. This is made possible by the built-in 5,000 mAh battery.

This hand warmer also features double-sided heating, helping both your hands get equally toasty. It charges via a USB port, too, so you can top it up with portable batteries, extending its life further even when you’re on the move.

Brave the cold with this portable USB hand warmer egg. Normally retailing for $39.99, you can grab it on sale for $27.99 until January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

