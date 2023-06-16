Smithsonian’s retired museum specialist honored with newly discovered butterfly species

Caeruleuptychia harrisi. Credit: Nakahara et al.



When a new species is discovered, taxonomists have the privilege of choosing its scientific name. While there are guidelines for naming, there is also room for creativity and personal influence.

Typically, new species are named based on their geographical location or distinguishing characteristics. However, researchers also have the opportunity to honor individuals who have contributed to their work, such as renowned scientists, celebrities, and even their own family members or pets.

In the Amazon rainforest, a newly discovered butterfly species has been named in recognition of the decades-long dedication of someone who provided invaluable support to researchers behind the scenes in museum collections.

The butterfly species is called Caeruleuptychia harrisi, named after Brian P. Harris, a retired museum specialist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The researchers, led by Shinichi Nakahara from Harvard University, chose this name to acknowledge Harris’s tireless efforts in facilitating butterfly research and going above and beyond to support visiting researchers at USNM.

Caeruleuptychia harrisi. Credit: Nakahara et al.



Brian Harris personally collected the type specimen of Caeruleuptychia harrisi during his time in Brazil. This specimen was later deposited at USNM, where it served as a reference for the scientific description of the new species.

Shinichi Nakahara emphasizes the importance of recognizing individuals like Harris, who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to providing technical support for research. Harris’s role in curating the Lepidoptera and Hymenoptera collections at the Smithsonian Institution was crucial for visiting researchers like Nakahara to conduct their studies using these specimens. However, Nakahara notes that this kind of technical support is often underappreciated in the scientific community.

Nakahara personally experienced Harris’s exceptional support during his visits to the Smithsonian’s Lepidoptera collection. Harris went out of his way to ensure Nakahara had access to the necessary butterfly specimens, setting up imaging systems in advance and even helping in the search for field notes left by a deceased collector. Nakahara highlights Harris’s dedication and willingness to assist researchers in making the most out of the collections.

More information: Shinichi Nakahara et al, Reassessment of the type locality of Euptychia stigmatica Godman, 1905, with the description of two new sibling species from Amazonia (Lepidoptera, Nymphalidae, Satyrinae, Satyrini), ZooKeys (2023). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1167.102979

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: New butterfly species named after Smithsonian’s retired museum specialist (2023, June 15) retrieved 16 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-butterfly-species-smithsonian-museum-specialist.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference