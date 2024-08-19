Smiths Detection accelerates partnership with AI provider SeeTrue

Smiths Detection, a leader in threat detection and security screening, has announced a partnership with SeeTrue, a provider of AI-based threat detection software.

Smiths Detection has successfully integrated and tested SeeTrue’s technology into its advanced CT security checkpoint systems with the combined solution now ready for implementation pending certification.

SeeTrue’s Prohibited Items Detection Software (APIDS ready) engine has been fully integrated, tested, and is now ready for implementation with the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX to provide advanced carry-on baggage screening using Computed Tomography (CT).

Combining Smiths automatic explosives detection algorithms with SeeTrue’s prohibited items detection algorithms will provide enhanced levels of security and operational efficiency for customers.

The combination of the SeeTrue algorithmic solution with Smith’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX will undergo ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference) testing in the upcoming months.

Cymoril Metivier, Global Director Digital Market, Smiths Detection said: “Smiths Detection’s partnership with SeeTrue is a key step in advancing the Open Architecture (OA) initiative. We completed interoperability testing with SeeTrue’s AI threat detection software and our systems, ensuring it aligns with the principles of the Ada Initiative. This is Smiths Detection lead initiative which seeks to speed up OA adoption without compromising performance.

“This successful integration highlights Smiths Detection’s commitment to offering customers more choices while ensuring third-party technologies work seamlessly with our devices. This step not only strengthens the capabilities of Smiths Detection’s X-ray screening equipment but also offers customers the freedom to choose from different detection software, X-Ray, and CT machines.”

Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder & CEO, SeeTrue continued: “The high pace, zero downtime requirement of CT checkpoint environments demands tight collaboration between vendors to provide a seamless experience. As we scale our business, this collaboration is timely, enabling us to provide customers worldwide with a unique and impactful solution tailored to the growing needs of airport security.”