Slash adds his voice to the growing concern that musicians have over the impact of AI

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has added his voice to the growing concern over the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the future of music.

Recently, a group of 200 artists including Pearl Jam, R.E.M., The Cure’s Robert Smith, Stevie Wonder, The Last Dinner Party, Billie Eilish and the estates of Frank Sinatra and Bob Marley signed an open letter titled Stop Devaluing Music, warning against the “predatory” use of AI, and its “assault on human creativity”.


 

