Skyesports Masters 2023 CS:GO League Winners Declared, Gods Reign Takes Home Champions Trophy

Skyesports Masters, India’s first-ever franchised esports tournament, concluded its Grand Finals on August 27. After intense competition that went on for months starting June 17 and through July and August, the champions have been declared. Gods Reign has come out on top as the winners of Skyesports Masters, while Revenant Esports became the runners-up.

Details of Skyesports Masters 2023 CS:GO League

In a quick recap, Skyesports Masters invited eight professional teams to compete as franchises. Additionally, café qualifiers were held as the first round from June 17 to 25, where 16 players qualified to be inducted into these franchises. The tournament boasted of a total prize pool of INR 2 crores.

After the café qualifiers, online playoffs, and masters league stage, the masters playoffs and grand finals were held as a LAN tournament on August 26 and 27. It took place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Winners declared

In the end, Gods Reign won the tournament against Revenant Esports with a score of 2-0, winning the first prize of INR 44,25,000. Revenant Esports received INR 32,00,000 as runners-up. Marcos Gaming and 7Sea Esports ended at ranks 3 and 4, each taking home prize money of INR 2,175,000. Other teams participating included Enigma Gaming, Reckoning Esports, Medal Esports and Velocity Gaming.

“We came into the Grand Finale to win it all and I am glad that my team was able to pull it off,” Gods Reign’s CS:GO team captain Hrishikesh “Crazy_Gamer” Shenoy said. “It truly feels amazing to win the inaugural season of the Skyesports Masters after the countless hours of practice and dedication we have put in. We are grateful to all our fans who came to the venue to support us and the others watching from home. This victory goes to them.”

Skyesports signed Gigabyte Aorus as an official partner, Zebronics as the peripheral partner with Microsoft, AMD and Flipkart as sponsors for the Masters CSGO League. However, its partnership with banned gambling company 1XBET raked up some criticism as well.

