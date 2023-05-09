Sky Unveils Sky Protect for Smart Home Insurance

Sky has announced the launch of Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance today.

Offering customers comprehensive home insurance and smart home tech (worth £250), Sky Protect will let customers insure their homes and keep an eye on them via an app.

The Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance package is underwritten by Zurich Insurance and features a suite of smart home tech products including a video doorbell, indoor camera, leak detectors, motion sensor and contact sensors, all accessible via the Sky Protect app. The package is designed to give peace of mind, with the reassurance of Defaqto rated 5* insurance, home emergency cover which includes access to trusted tradespeople, as well as legal and cyber cover as standard if things do go wrong.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, Sky UK & Ireland and Chief Commercial Officer, Sky Group, said: “At Sky we have a heritage in entering new markets and shaking them up, and we’re about to do the same with home insurance. We already make people’s lives easier at home through our TV, broadband and mobile services and with Sky Protect, we’ll be able to take the pain out of home insurance. From a simpler quotation process, to value you can see every day, to great tech, all working together in the Sky Protect app. We believe people deserve better when it comes to home protection – so we’re going to give it to them.”

Tim Bailey, Zurich’s UK CEO, said: “Zurich is already developing new digital products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This new partnership combines Zurich’s expertise and trusted insurance brand with Sky’s technology and significant customer reach, to help more people better protect their homes. By combining smart home technology with insurance, Sky Protect aims to prevent losses and provide financial peace of mind, should the unexpected happen.”

Sky Protect is easy to set up and install. Customers can simply download the Sky Protect app and follow the simple step-by-step videos for each device. To find out more visit www.sky.com/protect