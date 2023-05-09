Short yet Appealing Teaser for Payday 3 Reveals Gameplay Launch this Summer



A short teaser trailer from Starbreeze Studios and Prime Matter has announced the release date for some Payday 3 gameplay.



The teaser trailer for Payday 3 has a total runtime of 20 seconds, where only three seconds feature something other than text on a screen. Despite half the length of the video taken up by various logos, the trailer reveals the most important detail – we can expect to see Payday 3 gameplay in summer. “Gameplay. This summer. Don’t miss out,” the trailer confirms, though it does not provide a specific date (thanks, PC Gamer). As E3 is not taking place, there is still a possibility that the gameplay could make an appearance at one of the numerous summer showcases that seem to increase annually.







While the trailer itself provides no further information, the developers have clarified their intentions on Steam. “We’re now 5 months into the Year of PAYDAY 3, with not a lot of info revealed about the game yet,” the post reads. “This has been frustrating for a lot of you, but we promise you the wait will be worth it. Our team has been working very hard on the game. This is still the year of PAYDAY 3, after all, and we’re now almost ready to start lifting the lid and let you all in on how the game is coming along.”



Payday 3 was announced years ago, with Starbreeze confirming in 2021 that the third instalment in the heist series will be available sometime in 2023. We know that the game’s setting resembles Hollywood, but we do not have much information beyond that. It was also earlier announced this year that a film or TV adaptation is in the works, but details are scarce at this time.