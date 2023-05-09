Shiv’s Pregnancy Was Kept a Secret from Episode 7 Directors

With only three episodes left of HBO’s smash hit Succession, many fans are wondering when the season will address a key plot point that hasn’t been discussed in multiple episodes. However, it turns out it may not have been added into the season’s story until later in production. While speaking with Vanity Fair, the directors of ‘Tailgate Party,’ Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, explained that despite Shiv actress Sarah Snook actually being pregnant during the scene, the pregnancy reveal from episode four had yet to be written into the script.

In last night’s episode, Shiv and Tom’s relationship hit a boiling point after Tom spent the majority of the night hearing Shiv seemingly confirm rumors of his firing from ATN while hosting a party in his own home. Despite the appearance the couple had moved past their previous issues (including Shiv asking for an open marriage on their wedding day and Tom siding with Logan over helping Shiv take control of the company), their masks were quickly removed. For possibly the first time in their relationship, Tom and Shiv are fully honest with the other and unleash years of pent-up frustration. Tom’s cruel remarks about Shiv “not wanting to have his baby” and the deeper cutting “I think you are maybe not a good person to have children” add a significant emotional weight to the scene, with the audience knowing how relevant the comments are. Although it isn’t much of a shock Tom and Shiv’s reconciliation didn’t last (scorpions usually aren’t the best gifts), it begs the questions of when or if Shiv will ever tell Tom he’s going to be a father.

Image via HBO RELATED: The Roys Prepare for Election Night in ‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 8 Trailer The addition of Shiv being pregnant will likely set up a reveal in the remaining final episodes. Next week’s ‘America Decides’ looks to center heavily on the presidential election and the Roy family’s divided stakes in who wins. Leaving the penultimate episode and movie-like series finale as the last battle for who will come out and top and actually succeed Logan Roy. For more Succession, check out Collider’s interview with Alexander Skarsgård on how his “Delicious” character will get what he deserves.





