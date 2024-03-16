Shiny Litten, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats, and Incineroar’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Litten, the Fire Cat Pokémon, is getting its very first Pokémon Go Community Day in March 2024. Do you like Fire? Do you like cats? If you answered ‘Yes’ to both of these questions, this is the event for you!

Litten is one of those fan favourites because, believe it or not, people like cats. Also, Litten as is cute as its evolution, Incineroar, is badass. Unfortunately, neither are standout in Pokémon Go, but with the advent of its shiny and the addition of a whole new move – Blast Burn – things may shift in the… Heel Pokémon? Seriously? Ok, let’s go with that. Things may improve for the Heel Pokémon – a Pokémon known for its massive pecs, sharp claws and fire belt. Definitely not known for its heels. Or heeling. Have you ever tried to get a cat to heel?

But we digress! First, things first, what is a Community Day? For the uninitiated, this is a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that celebrates a specific Pokémon, while boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

Litten will be spawning en masse throughout the event, this is the best chance we’ve had for catching an Litten with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know its evolution Incineroar’s best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, playing Pokémon Go, including double catch Candy and triple catch XP!

Litten 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

March’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Litten with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

‘Perfect’ means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Litten based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Litten:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 887 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 961 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

If you want to run Incineroar in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Incineroar is 0/15/9, reaching 1500 CP at Level 19

is 0/15/9, reaching 1500 CP at Level 19 A perfect Ultra League Incineroar is 0/15/15, reaching 2500 CP at Level 32.5

is 0/15/15, reaching 2500 CP at Level 32.5 A perfect Master League Incineroar is 15/15/15, reaching 3387 CP at Level 50



Community Day always comes with a selection of cute stickers featuring the day’s special Pokémon. (Image via pokemongolive.com)

Litten evolution chart: What does Litten evolve into?

A cutie pie, that’s what! Seriously, look at those stickers!

A more serious answer would be Torracat, using 25 Litten Candy, which then evolves into Incineroar using 100 Litten Candy.

It’s a reasonable theme, as far as starter Pokémon go. The cat gets bigger, stands up, and learns how to brawl. Given how moody cats tend to be – especially Litten – it’s no worry that it gets swole, angry and ready to claw the opponent’s eyes out. You can read more about these three Pokémon below.

Litten: If you try too hard to get close to it, it won’t open up to you. Even if you do grow close, giving it too much affection is still a no-no.

Torracat: At its throat, it bears a bell of fire. The bell rings brightly whenever fire spews out.

Incineroar: When its fighting spirit is set alight, the flames around its waist become especially intense.

So, fairly normal, as far as cats go. We’ve never met a cat that acts like it doesn’t want to watch the world burn.



Everything in Litten’s evolution line is a Fire-type Pokémon, with Incineroar gaining Dark typing. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

March’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Litten Candy as possible, to ensure you can fully evolve it!

If you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Fire-type Pokémon mega evolved – Mega Charizard (X or Y), Mega Blaziken, Mega Houndoom or Primal Groudon are your options here.

Incineroar’s moves and best moveset recommendation

As much as it looks ready to throw down, Incineroar is only ok in in PVP. It’s not a total write-off, but for such a rare typing (Houndour and Houndoom being the only other Fire/Dark options), it’s a shame that it doesn’t do better. Perhaps this Community Day event will allow it to compete on a more equal footing (pawing?), thanks to the addition of the Charged move Blast Burn.

If you want to give the world’s angriest cat (tough competition, we know) a go, it currently runs Fire Fang (Fast), Blaze Kick (Charged) and Dark Pulse (Charged) in Great League, swapping Fire Fang for Double Kick in Ultra League. Master League is a third set of moves, with Snarl, Dark Pulse and Fire Blast being your best bets.

So, does Blast Burn change anything? Blast Burn is a good general move that deals 132 damage for 50 energy. The two moves we recommended above are Blaze Kick (72 damage for 40 energy) and Fire Blast (168 damage for 80 energy). This means that Blast Burn offers more damage per energy than its next-best options, which is always good to see.

Currently, Incineroar performs best in Ultra League, but this addition may well shake things up.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Incineroar Fast Moves

Ember (Fire)

Scratch (Normal)

Incineroar Charged Moves

Flamethrower (Fire)

Flame Charge (Fire)

Crunch (Dark)

Incineroar Legacy Charged Moves





What does shiny Litten look like?

As you can see below, shiny Litten simply swaps black for white. It’s not the most inspired, perhaps, but’s certainly an effective shiny, and Litten looks dang adorable in its snow-white coat. This theme is conserved throughout evolution, with Torracat and Incineroar swapping their black coats for white.



Thanks to Reddit user TopAssistance2 for the handy preview!

Other Litten Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Litten Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Litten Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Double catch Candy

Triple catch XP

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever ‘double excellent chance’ works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever ‘double excellent chance’ works out to be! 3-hour Incense duration (not including Adventure Incense)

(not including Adventure Incense) 3-hour Lure duration (not including Golden Lures)

(not including Golden Lures) Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Litten (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Litten (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be ‘Catch 3 Litten’ for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Litten encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be ‘Catch 3 Litten’ for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Litten encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Litten Special Research story.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Litten Special Research story. Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

(until 10pm local time). Exclusive move – Evolve Torracat during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Incineroar that know the exclusive attack Blast Burn (until 10pm local time).

– Evolve Torracat during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Incineroar that know the exclusive attack Blast Burn (until 10pm local time). Torracat raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Torracat will cause more Litten to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Pokémon that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

Good luck finding a perfect Litten!