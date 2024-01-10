Shiba Inu Lead Developer Reveals How Shib Plans to Invade Internet

Shytoshi Kusama has shared insight on how the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem team plans to revolutionize digital identity and invade the internet.

SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has shared an update regarding Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with popular domain name startup D3.

Plans to Invade the Internet

Following the partnership, the Shiba Inu ecosystem team aims to revolutionize how the world sees digital identity. To achieve this goal, Kusama pointed out that the team is working with D3 to help it “invade the internet” by applying for a .shib Top-Level Domain (TLD).

Upon approval, Shiba Inu can tap into an infrastructure that is currently used by over 5.3 billion people worldwide. Kusama claimed that internet users have surged by an astounding 198 million over the past year.

3/ We’re working with @D3inc to #InvadeTheInternet by applying for the .shib TLD. This will allow us to tap into infrastructure that is used by 5.3 BILLION people worldwide. Over the last year the Internet gained 198M new users, the entire crypto market only has 425M users. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 9, 2024

“You already use domains all over Web3. You use it to access our ecosystem, crypto exchanges where you buy and sell $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE […] Now imagine if those domains ended in .shib,” he added.

According to Kusama, Shiba Inu holders can use the .shib domain to host their website or e-commerce platform, send and receive digital assets and emails, verify their identities, and create new usernames.

Shiba Inu Partner D3 to Launch .shib Domain

It bears mentioning that the .shib domain initiative was first introduced last month by D3. The strategic partnership aims to create a .shib domain that works on the world’s internet Domain Name System (DNS).

Applicants seeking to own a Top-Level Domain, like .shib, must undergo a lengthy process that requires verification from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

As a result, D3 must seek approval from ICANN to set up the .shib domain. Interestingly, D3 seems confident that its application will be approved as the company recently announced early access to help Shiba Inu community members pre-register to secure their unique .shib names.

Steps to Pre-register for .shib Name

Use the search tool on the D3 app to check the availability of your preferred name that ends with the .shib suffix. If the chosen name is available, the system will notify you, and then you can proceed to pre-register for early access.

On the registration window, enter your Email address and click the “Register” button. A login link will be sent to your inbox to confirm your pre-registration for early access to SHIB names.