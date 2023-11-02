‘Sengoku Dynasty’ Farming update coming this month – watch the teaser

Multi genre open-world RPG, city builder, life simulation and survival game ‘Sengoku Dynasty’ has revealed the first stage of its latest major content update as part of its Early Access roadmap.

Developer Superkami and publisher Toplitz Productions have confirmed that ‘Sengoku Dynasty’s Farming Update will arrive in stages beginning on 7th November. The update adds an exciting agricultural aspect that introduces crop cultivation and a way for players to work and manage the land. This player focused farming update is just the beginning of what Superkami intends and will be part of a series of updates for farming as well as dynasty management integration in the weeks ahead.

Green fingered players will be pleased to know that they’ll be able to plant a variety of crops including millet, garlic, leeks, parsley, wasabi and turnips, utilizing a number of handy new tools to ease the workload such as farming hoe, seed bag and watering bucket for watering, fertilizing and weeding the crops they have sown. Farmers will now be able to create land and water fields, including the highly distinctive rice terraces.

Starting with this farming update, players will also notice that deforested or overly harvested or cut-down resources will slowly begin to regrow. This will also include mining deposits that will have a small chance of respawning.

Credit: Superkami / Toplitz Productions

Venturing South in the game map players will encounter the new farming village of Aratani, rice farming in Aratani is a communal affair and this tight-knit community provides a narrative that gives players the opportunity to interact with its bustling NPC characters and traders and offers up engaging new quests.

Nobody said farming was a clean business and another addition to the update includes a new farming structure in the form of a composting station to create fertilizer from rot.

Farming in Sengoku Dynasty has been a very popular community request prior to the game’s launch on Early Access, and this latest update provides the starting point to many more exciting new farming features that will be added in the weeks ahead, while retaining the essence of the game’s feudal Japan setting.

Developer Superkami has also been implementing a number of quality of life improvements since the game’s launch in August including enhancements to the game’s U.I., player resource management system and RAM and CPU optimization.

Rounding off the farming update, players can now greet their co-op friends with a polite bow, meditate surrounded by falling leaves, or stretch their backs after a good night’s sleep. Emoting is here to add an additional layer of expression and emotion to Sengoku Dynasty’s gameplay.

For more details on the farming update check out the game’s official Steam page.