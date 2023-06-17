Sending Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine: Ignoring the Impact on Military, Health, and Environment by the US

The Biden administration has approved the provision of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine for use in the M1A1 Abrams tanks that will be sent there. The move follows Britain’s delivery of tanks equipped with depleted-uranium shells to Ukraine. Although depleted uranium (DU) munitions are not nuclear weapons and do not cause nuclear explosions, exposure to uranium can still pose risks to both soldiers and civilians, both during combat and afterwards. Health physicist Kathryn Higley provides information on depleted uranium and its potential health and environmental impacts.

Depleted uranium is a naturally occurring radioactive element symbolized by the letter U. It consists mainly of U-238, with small amounts of other isotopes including U-235. U-235 is fissile and used as fuel in nuclear reactors or in high concentrations for nuclear weapons. The process of enrichment is used to extract U-235 from natural uranium ore, leaving behind the depleted uranium. All isotopes of uranium are radioactive, and each has its own unique half-life. U-238, the most abundant isotope, makes up about 99.27% of natural uranium and takes approximately 4.5 billion years to decay into other elements. Depleted uranium is about 40% less radioactive than natural uranium.

Depleted uranium is used in munitions because it can be manufactured into a very dense material, about 1.7 times denser than lead. Its density gives it desirable characteristics, such as the ability to penetrate targets effectively. Tanks use DU in their armor to protect against armor-piercing munitions. The density of DU also provides the munition with higher momentum, allowing it to push through materials. Once the munition penetrates a target, it may fragment into smaller pieces and cause further damage.

Depleted uranium munitions have been used in various conflicts, including the Gulf War, the Kosovo conflict, and U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Several countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Russia, France, and China, possess DU munitions, and other nations may import them. Depleted uranium also has nonmilitary applications, such as its use in medical, research, and nuclear facilities to stop radiation and provide stability in ships and aircraft. The alpha radiation emitted by DU is not strong enough to penetrate human skin, so being near it is not a direct health risk. However, ingestion or inhalation of DU, as well as retained shrapnel fragments, can pose health hazards.

Numerous studies have investigated the potential health effects of depleted uranium exposure. These studies include research on soldiers exposed to DU shrapnel and biomonitoring of individuals through urine, feces, fingernail clippings, and hair samples. Findings have varied, with some studies observing elevated uranium levels in exposed individuals and others finding no significant difference between exposed and unexposed groups. The U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration have been monitoring service members for DU exposure since the Gulf War, with no observed adverse clinical effects so far.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the environmental risks of DU munitions, as fragments and particles can remain in soil long after conflicts end. Studies of people inadvertently exposed to DU remnants have shown low radiation doses and chemical exposure levels similar to background levels. The extent to which plants or animals can absorb DU from munition fragments is not well-documented, although laboratory studies suggest it is possible. Researchers continue to investigate the behavior of DU particles in the environment to better understand their long-term effects.

It is clear that the conflict in Ukraine will leave behind residues such as weapon fragments, spilled fuels, and explosive residues. The U.S. and U.K. governments believe that providing DU munitions will enhance Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian tanks and ultimately bring an end to the conflict.





