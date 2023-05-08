Season 4 of ‘Barry’ Expertly Incorporates Cameos

Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of Barry.

When it was announced that Barry’s fourth and final season would feature multiple cameos, some fans were skeptical. While previous seasons had included brief appearances from industry figures like Jay Roach and Joe Mantegna, they were never gratuitous and always served the story. However, with cameo culture at an all-time high in pop culture, there was concern that Barry might be leaning into fan service.

Thankfully, Barry avoids this trap. In Season 4, every cameo serves a purpose and enhances the show’s message or humor. Guillermo del Toro and Fred Armisen each make one-episode appearances, with Del Toro playing a hardened criminal and Armisen playing a hitman with impeccable physical comedic skills.

Perhaps the best cameo of the season comes in the form of director Sian Heder, who plays a fictionalized version of herself directing a generic superhero movie while bemoaning the state of the film industry’s algorithm-obsessed streaming services. This biting satire on Hollywood’s treatment of independent directors is poignant and hilariously executed.

All of these cameos serve a purpose and never feel forced. In a time where so many shows are desperate to please their audience, Barry’s strategic approach is refreshing and worth celebrating.





