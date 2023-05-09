Season 3 of ‘The Outlaws’ Renewed

Prime Video and BBC One have today announced the renewal of the acclaimed series The Outlaws, which has been greenlit for Season 3. The witty comedy thriller, from the mind of writer and director Stephen Merchant, follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol.





Merchant is an actor, writer, director, and comedian who has worked on acclaimed series such as The Office and Extras, as well as appearing in movies including Logan, Jojo Rabbit and Fighting with My Family. Merchant partners Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) in the creation of the series.

Merchant returns to the series as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna) as Ben, Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Trying) as John, Clare Perkins (EastEnders, The Wheel of Time) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane, Charles Babalola (Bancroft) as Malaki, and Tom Hanson (Brassic) as Spencer.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk, along with John Butler. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Worldwide distribution is handled by BBC Studios for all three seasons.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Outlaws’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Dark Comedy Series





What is The Outlaws About?

The Outlaws is a heartwarming crime thriller comedy TV series that follows the lives of seven strangers from diverse backgrounds who are brought together to complete their sentences of community service in Bristol. What should ordinarily be a straightforward 100+ hours operation of cleaning up a derelict building takes a different turn when they stumble upon a bag of money belonging to the people from the kind of world they are keen to escape from.

The diverse collection of misfits and outlandish characters forge an unlikely bond and camaraderie that highlights the beauty of human connections. The series also manages to touch on serious themes such as race, class, and policing with Merchant’s trademark style of dry British wit and humour.

Catch up on the first two seasons of The Outlaws on Prime Video now. You can check out the trailer for the second season of The Outlaws down below.