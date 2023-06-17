Season 2 of ‘American Auto’ Cancelled

Justin Spitzer, the creator of the hit workplace comedy “Superstore,” received much acclaim for his authentic and humorous portrayal of retail work when the show premiered in 2015. Following its success, Spitzer brought another workplace-centered sitcom to NBC in 2021 called “American Auto,” which focuses on the employees and executives of a Detroit-based automobile company. Similar to its predecessor, “American Auto” has also been met with favorable reviews, boasting a current 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite having been renewed for a second season, NBC has decided to halt production on the satirical comedy.

This announcement comes shortly after NBC ordered Spitzer’s other workplace comedy, “St. Denis Medical,” to run for a full season. With the cancellations of comedy shows like “Young Rock” and “Grand Crew,” NBC appears to be revamping its comedy lineup this year, while also renewing shows like “Night Court,” “Lopez vs. Lopez,” and “St. Denis Medical.”

While the decision to end “American Auto” may seem unfair given its critical praise, the show’s second season struggled to match the viewership of its debut season. With an average of 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, Season 2’s viewership was significantly lower than the previous year’s 2.7 million viewers and 0.5 demo rating.

“American Auto” takes place at a Detroit automotive company, following a group of executives as they attempt to rebrand Payne Motors in response to the ever-evolving automobile industry. However, when the newly appointed CEO, Katherine Hastings, lacks car knowledge, the executives and employees band together to navigate the company’s future. The show combines workplace dynamics with personal struggles, offering a darker and more comedic take on corporate life compared to “Superstore.”

The series is produced by Universal Television and features a cast of talented actors including Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington, Humphrey Ker, and X Mayo. Brad Hall, Matthew Moy, and Elizabeth Hinkler also star in recurring roles. Be sure to check out the Season 2 trailer below to get a taste of “American Auto.”





Reference