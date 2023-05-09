Season 17 of Apex Legends to Introduce Exciting New “Lore Bomb”

Apex Legends Season 17: Arsenal is coming in less than 24 hours, bringing with it new features that will significantly alter the game’s meta. However, amidst the excitement about the new legend and other changes, it is easy to overlook the limited but fascinating information available on the upcoming plot developments of Season 17. While players already know much about the new legend, Ballistic, including his link with Silva Pharmaceuticals and connection to Pathfinder, Respawn developers revealed during a preview event that this season will see a significant “lore bomb” dropped in the game’s story.

Despite Season 16’s lack of new legend and short in-game story chapters, Respawn intends to explore Apex Legends’ lore in Season 17 in new, innovative ways. Narrative lead Ashley Reed explained during the preview event how the team is experimenting with new ways to tell more extensive, coherent, and more extended stories within Apex Legends. This experimentation may include more “original programming” and playable quests, similar to the popular Broken Ghost questline from Season 5, which players can expect to see later this season.

Although the incoming lore drop may not be necessarily connected to Season 17’s legend, or could just be another entry in the Stories From The Outlands series, Reed’s comments suggest that Respawn is looking to create more story-driven gameplay for fans. Whatever adventure the developers are cooking up, the anticipation among players is high, with Pathfinder summing up their feelings perfectly: “Ready and excited!”





Reference