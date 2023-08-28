Score yourself workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ for 25% off and get a free clip-on keyboard

It’s also the only mainstream tablet with a built-in kickstand, so it can be propped up anywhere at various angles.
It also has more ports than other modern tablets: a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Surface Pro 7+ has a street price of $929.99 but Best Buy is giving you an opportunity to grab it for $699.99, which amounts to a discount of $230. Add to that the Black Type Cover and we are looking at total savings of $360.
So if a budget is a concern and you want a convertible laptop that won’t let you down in any regard, you should definitely go for this deal.
