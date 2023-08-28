Home Technology Score yourself workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ for 25% off and get a free clip-on keyboard

Score yourself workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ for 25% off and get a free clip-on keyboard

Score yourself workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ for 25% off and get a free clip-on keyboard

New gadgets aren’t necessarily better but can take a toll on your wallet so if you are looking for a reliable tablet that can double up as a laptop, you should definitely consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ as it’s on sale.

The Surface Pro 7+ might not be Microsoft’s latest laptop/tablet hybrid but it’s new enough to scratch every itch that a newer top slate would. Moreover, keyboard accessories are usually sold separately, but with this deal, you get one for free. 
The Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch screen and delivers a battery life of up to 15 hours. It’s fueled by the 11th Gen Intel i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since it has a removable solid-state drive (SSD), you can also replace or upgrade storage. In addition to that, there is also a microSD card slot, so moving data around is a breeze.

It’s also the only mainstream tablet with a built-in kickstand, so it can be propped up anywhere at various angles.

Coming to what makes it a good laptop alternative, the Surface Pro 7+ runs Windows, so it can run all programs that your desktop can. And with the free keyboard accessory – which retails for $129.99 – it turns into a full-blown laptop.

It also has more ports than other modern tablets: a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Surface Pro 7+ has a street price of $929.99 but Best Buy is giving you an opportunity to grab it for $699.99, which amounts to a discount of $230. Add to that the Black Type Cover and we are looking at total savings of $360.

For reference, a 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the Smart Keyboard Folio would cost you $1,298 and you’d need to spend $1,159.98 on the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Cover Keyboard Slim.

So if a budget is a concern and you want a convertible laptop that won’t let you down in any regard, you should definitely go for this deal.

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world's media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors.
