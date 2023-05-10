Scientists opt for hydrogen instead of helium for weather balloons.

Sandia National Laboratories has reduced its carbon footprint in the Arctic by switching from helium-filled weather balloons to hydrogen-filled ones, which are cheaper to produce. Instead of shipping helium to Utqiaġvik, the northernmost city in the US and site of the North Slope of Alaska atmospheric measurement facility, scientists produce hydrogen locally through a partnership between the National Weather Service and the Department of Energy. The Sandia-operated atmospheric measurement facility in remote Alaska has launched nearly 5,000 hydrogen balloons with few issues since the switch was made more than three years ago.





