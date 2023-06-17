Scientists Create Groundbreaking Quantum Dots through Droplet Etching Process, Emitting Remarkable C-Band Optical Glow

etch = 410 °C, (c) T etch = 435 °C, and (d) T etch = 460 °C etching temperature. Root mean square surface roughness excluding holes averages to 0.3 nm. The size for all AFM images is 10 × 10 μm2, the black bar in (b) corresponds to a length of 5 μm, and the color scale on the right is valid for all images. Credit: AIP Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1063/5.0147281″ width=”700″ height=”530″/> (a) Surface density of etched nanoholes vs the inverse etching temperature and AFM images of exemplary sample surfaces for (b) T etch = 410 °C, (c) T etch = 435 °C, and (d) T etch = 460 °C etching temperature. Root mean square surface roughness excluding holes averages to 0.3 nm. The size for all AFM images is 10 × 10 μm2, the black bar in (b) corresponds to a length of 5 μm, and the color scale on the right is valid for all images. Credit: AIP Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1063/5.0147281



Researchers from the Department of Physics and the Institute for Photonic Quantum Systems (PhoQS) at Paderborn University have achieved a significant breakthrough in manufacturing quantum dots. These nanoscopic structures exhibit quantum properties and emit optical light in the C-band, specifically at wavelengths ranging from 1530 to 1565 nanometers.





This achievement is particularly noteworthy because it is the first time that quantum dots with these specific properties have been created using local droplet etching and subsequent filling of nanoholes in an indium aluminum arsenide / indium gallium arsenide system lattice-matched to indium phosphide substrates.

In the future, these quantum dots could have various applications, such as being used as a source of entangled photons, which are crucial for innovative encryption systems based on quantum technologies. The luminescence of these dots in the optical C-band is significant because it experiences minimal slowdown in fiber optic networks, making it compatible with the current network infrastructure. The researchers have published their findings in the prestigious journal, AIP Advances.

The research team, composed of Dennis Deutsch, Christopher Buchholz, Dr. Viktoryia Zolatanosha, Prof. Dr. Klaus Jöns, and Prof. Dr. Dirk Reuter, employed a process of etching nanoholes in an indium aluminum arsenide surface, followed by filling them with indium gallium arsenide.

Dennis Deutsch explains, “Lattice matching is a critical aspect of manufacturing quantum dots for the generation of entangled photons. Without proper lattice matching, tension can be introduced into the quantum dot, which disrupts the quantum mechanical entanglement of the generated photons.”

While manufacturing quantum dots by filling droplet-etched holes is not a new technique, the researchers made a significant material change by using lattice matching to indium phosphide instead of gallium arsenide. This change enabled the quantum dots to emit light in the C-band. The symmetry of the quantum dots is another crucial factor in their suitability as a source of entangled photons. Therefore, the researchers conducted a statistical evaluation and examination of the symmetry of numerous holes manufactured using different parameters.

Although this technology is far from being technically implementable, it already demonstrates great potential for manufacturing quantum dots. Quantum computing is expected to surpass traditional computers in the field of encryption, and the phenomenon of entanglement is a promising approach to secure data exchange. The laws of physics make any attempts to eavesdrop on entangled photons apparent. Since these entangled photons are transmitted through fiber optic cables, it is essential to minimize transmission loss. “Manufacturing photons in the particularly low-loss optical C-band is, therefore, a significant step forward in encryption using entangled photons,” concluded Denis Deutsch.

More information:

D. Deutsch et al, Telecom C-band photon emission from (In,Ga)As quantum dots generated by filling nanoholes in In0.52Al0.48As layers, AIP Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1063/5.0147281

Provided by Universität Paderborn

Citation:

Researchers manufacture first-ever droplet-etched quantum dots that glow in C-band optical light (2023, June 16) retrieved 17 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-first-ever-droplet-etched-quantum-dots-c-band.html





