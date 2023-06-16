Scientists Anticipate Further Occurrences of June Temperatures Exceeding Crucial Climate Threshold

Demonstrators mimic reviving the Earth to promote the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 16, 2022. Recently, global temperatures briefly surpassed a significant warming threshold, raising concerns among scientists and experts who predict more extreme weather events as the planet enters an El Niño phase. Credit: AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File



Scientists are concerned about the recent brief increase in global temperatures, which exceeded a key warming threshold and foreshadowed the potential impacts of rising temperatures on the planet’s climate.

The mercury has since dropped, but experts warn that the short-lived surge set a new global heat record for June and suggests more extreme weather events in the future as the planet enters an El Niño phase that may last for years.

According to researchers at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, the start of June witnessed a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) in global surface air temperatures above pre-industrial levels for the first time. This figure represents the threshold that governments pledged to remain within during the 2015 Paris summit.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus program, cautioned that briefly surpassing the 1.5-degree threshold does not mean a breach of the Paris Agreement limit. To breach the agreement, the global temperature would need to exceed the threshold for a much longer period, perhaps a couple of decades instead of a couple of weeks.

Nevertheless, the 11 days spent at the 1.5-degree threshold highlight the importance of monitoring the planet’s health. Previous spikes above 1.5 degrees occurred during winter or spring in the northern hemisphere, making it crucial to understand the implications for the upcoming summer.

“As a climate scientist, I feel like I am watching a global train wreck in slow motion. It’s quite frustrating,” said Andrew Weaver of the University of Victoria, who was not involved in the measurements.

This concern arises as the previous three-year La Niña phase, which tends to mitigate the effects of global warming, transitions to an El Niño period that could raise average temperatures by half a degree or more.

“There is an expectation that 2024 will be even warmer than 2023 as this El Niño continues to develop,” Burgess stated.

“We are aware that as the global climate warms, the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events increase,” she added. “Therefore, there is a direct correlation between the degree of global warming and the frequency and severity of such events.”

Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research emphasized that the Copernicus data serve as a reminder of the proximity to the 1.5-degree global warming limit, beyond which significant risks to humanity’s climate stability and ecosystem losses emerge.

Rob Jackson, a climate scientist from Stanford University, who was not involved in collecting the Copernicus data, expressed uncertainty regarding its significance.

“But sometime in the next few years, we will surpass global temperature records,” he said. “It’s not just the El Niño; it’s the accumulation of changes in the climate system. No one should be surprised when we break extended global records. The 1.5-degree threshold is approaching rapidly; it may already be here.”

