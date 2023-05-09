Science: Your Comprehensive Guide to the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse of 2017, as seen from Monmouth, Oregon, was a memorable event, and in just about a year from now, on April 8, 2024, North America will experience yet another total solar eclipse. To truly make the most of this breathtaking phenomenon, it’s important to plan ahead. It occurs when the moon lies directly between the sun and the earth, casting its shadow on a small area of the earth’s surface. Only those in the “path of totality” will witness the moon gradually sliding in front of the sun, leaving only a thin crescent and eventually blotting out the sun altogether, leaving everything dark for a few minutes. During totality, the thin corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere, becomes visible, and the surroundings become as dark as night.

32 years ago, the author saw his first eclipse in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. Since then, he’s witnessed four more, and on August 21, 2017, he saw what some call the “Great American Eclipse” that crossed the USA. Now, many people who missed out in 2017 have committed not to miss out on the 2024 event, which will last two minutes longer in most areas where the path lies. Nearly 32 million people live within the narrow path of totality, which stretches from Mexico to eastern Canada and includes a few cities like Montreal, Dallas, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Buffalo.

To experience the eclipse, it’s important to get into the path of totality and make travel plans, book accommodations, and avoid last-minute disappointment due to price gouging. Interactive maps and resources such as the Great American Eclipse website and the National Eclipse site can assist with the plans. While the weather prospects are ideal in Mexico, the weather tends to get iffier as one heads along the path northward. But regardless of the weather, eclipse viewers can safely observe the partial phases of the eclipse before totality, which is followed by a momentous aspect of the total eclipse. Directly after totality ends, it’s always important to use eclipse viewers again. As soon as totality ends, the landscape will brighten, and it’s important to keep the binoculars aside and grab those eclipse viewers instead.





Reference