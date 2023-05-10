Science: What Will Replace the ISS When it Falls From the Sky at the End of the Decade?

Right now, the International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour, around 250 miles above the surface. For more than two decades, the ISS has served as a microgravity research center for scientists to conduct thousands of experiments, investigate Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, study the planet, and observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body. However, the station’s primary structure has been accumulating stresses from changing temperatures and other factors, and NASA plans to end its operations in 2030 before it falls into the Pacific Ocean. Tensions between Russia and other entities operating the station may also limit its lifespan.

NASA plans to transition to commercially owned and operated space stations by the end of the decade, with companies such as Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Nanoracks, and Northrop Grumman starting to design their own stations. As commercial stations could host multiple uses, such as space tourism, in-space manufacturing, and national needs of the 77 space agencies globally, experts envision a potential market issue. NASA plans to certify at least one or two such stations for its astronauts and research in the mid-2020s.

Axiom Space is planning to launch one of the stations’ modules, which would attach to the ISS in 2025, with three additional modules to follow. After the fourth module, Axiom’s station would detach from the ISS and orbit the Earth independently, combining astronauts exhaling carbon dioxide with hydrogen from water to create methane fuel. The station’s crew quarters and Earth observatory would have large, earth-facing windows and a pleasant design. Northrop Grumman is planning a stretched-out version of the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module for Gateway, NASA’s planned space station orbiting the moon, for its first module of an Earth-orbiting station.





