Science: Tracing the Origins of Chaco Canyon’s Timber

The largest of the Great Houses in Chaco Canyon, Pueblo Bonito, features timber beams that extend through its walls. Some 1,000 years ago, Ancestral Puebloans camped in a pine forest to harvest trees for building Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Workers used stone axes to pummel away at tree trunks until they could be tipped over, with crews stripping the bark and branches while roughly shaping the log into a long, straight timber. Over the course of 300 years, crews harvested at least 240,000 trees, many of which were primary roofing beams averaging 8 to 10 inches in diameter, 15 feet long, and several hundred pounds. However, the ideal trees did not grow locally, as the closest forests were over 50 miles from Chaco Canyon in all directions and contained long, straight trees like ponderosa pine, spruce, fir, and Douglas fir. This led archaeologists to question where the wood originated and how the Ancestral Puebloans moved such massive timbers. Recent studies reveal that the timbers came from multiple mountain ranges in present-day Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, and were harvested over an area of roughly 7,500 square miles. However, many questions about Ancestral Puebloan timber acquisition remain unanswered, including how they decided which tree to fell and how they managed resources sustainably. Additionally, it remains a mystery how Ancestral Puebloan construction workers carried the massive logs along the vast Chacoan road system, as the regional rivers ran the wrong way or were too shallow for safe timber transport.





Reference