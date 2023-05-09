Science: Probiotics Could Assist Corals in Battling a Hazardous Illness Along Florida’s Coastline

Technician Yesmarie De La Flor is preparing probiotic cultures in the microbiology laboratory at the Smithsonian Marine Station in Fort Pierce, Florida. These probiotics are being tested on diseased corals. Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) is a widespread pathogen causing the death of corals. The scientists at the Smithsonian Marine Station have developed a probiotic cocktail consisting of beneficial bacteria to fight and prevent the spread of SCTLD. Their research found a strain of bacteria that demonstrated antimicrobial properties in corals that had successfully avoided SCTLD, and they used this strain to create the probiotic. In aquarium tests, the probiotic stopped or slowed the disease nearly 70% of the time and prevented SCTLD’s spread every time it was tried. The scientists believe that probiotics could not only treat diseased corals but also protect healthy ones against future SCTLD exposure.

SCTLD has caused extensive damage to Florida’s coral reefs since it was first identified in 2014. The disease has spread along the entire 360-mile length of Florida’s Coral Reef and throughout the Caribbean into 22 different countries and territories. SCTLD has transformed colorful coral reefs into dead white skeletons devoid of the biodiversity for which reefs are prized. Coral reefs are essential for protecting coastal settlements from storm damage by dispersing waves’ energy before they hit the shore. But the world’s reefs are facing severe problems due to ocean acidification and warming, pollution, and various diseases like SCTLD, which have placed many of the world’s reefs in obvious decline. The planet has lost half of its coral reefs since 1950, and the biodiversity associated with reefs has dropped by 60%.

Although scientists don’t know exactly how SCTLD spreads, it is waterborne, so direct contact with infected corals isn’t necessary. Ships could be spreading it with ballast water or biofilms coating their hulls, or tourists may be transporting it via dive gear. Bacteria may not be the primary cause of SCTLD’s deadly effects, but they may play some role in the disease. The microbiome of microscopic bacteria, fungi, and other organisms living on corals can be helpful in fighting off pathogens.

Although researchers have to overcome some hurdles for probiotics to become a widespread weapon in protecting coral reefs, the success of the probiotics in protecting healthy corals is very promising. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is working with scientists to develop and test different methods for field applications of probiotics. Scaling the usage of probiotics is the real challenge, given the scope of the disease and the large number of corals impacted. However, scientists will not be deterred and will continue to work on creating effective solutions to protect coral reefs’ ongoing decline.





Reference