Science Can Be Thwarted by Animal Personalities.

A team of researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, led by biologist Christian Rutz, challenges the idea that animals can be studied as a homogeneous group with their proposal STRANGE. This acronym stands for Social background, Trappability and self-selection, Rearing history, Acclimation and habituation, Natural changes in responsiveness, Genetic makeup, and Experience. The team focuses on understanding animal behavior and how it is affected by individuality and distinctiveness. They argue that many published research studies on animal behavior may have biases because they do not account for the unique tendencies and experiences of each individual animal. Through STRANGE, researchers can address these biases in their experiments and have transparent results. The ultimate goal of STRANGE is to create reliable findings in animal behavior research while simultaneously reducing the number of animals caught in the wild or tested in the lab by maximizing sample sizes and creating better-designed experiments.





