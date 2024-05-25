Save up to $1250 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 with summer deal

Samsung has launched a limited-time deal for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 through its Discover Samsung Summer Sale event. And even if this offer may have arrived too close to the expected unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July, it’s just too good to ignore.

Thanks to this deal, the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 is considerably cheaper than the 256GB model. It now costs $1,469 after a generous $450 discount before trade-in.

There is one caveat to this offer. Namely, the $450 price cut applies only to two color options: Grey and Blue. Fortunately, these two color options are a bit more special, as they both feature black frames and camera elements that contrast the color of the glass panels.

Aside from this $450 discount, you can also save up to an additional $800 if you exchange another device for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In other words, you could save as much as $1,250 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you combine the $450 price cut with an enhanced trade-in deal.

You can take advantage of these offers whether you buy the phone outright or on a 24-month installment plan through Samsung Financing.

Story continues after the video…

As usual, you can also save on accessories if you bundle them with your new Galaxy Z Fold 5. You could save $240 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, $190 on the Galaxy Watch 6, or $130 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

Hit the button below and buy your Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a discount today while the offer lasts.