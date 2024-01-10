Save $110 on These Apple Watch Series 8 Models, but Be Quick

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest that Apple has to offer, but even Apple would have to admit that it’s a relatively small upgrade over the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8. With that in mind, any discount that’s available on the year-old model makes it a great buy — and that’s the case right now.

The Apple Watch Series 8 remains one of the best smartwatches around despite its slightly older configuration. Right now you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 8 in the 41mm configuration for just $289 at Walmart in a variety of color and band setups, while those who prefer the larger models can go that route and pay just $319. Amazon is matching those prices, though only has the red version in stock right now. We also don’t know how long any of these discounts will last so consider placing that order soon to avoid missing out.

Though the Series 8 itself wasn’t a complete revolution over its predecessor, it has some upgrades over the Series 7, including a temperature sensor and ovulation tracking. It’s a great choice, particularly if you’re getting a smartwatch for the first time or are leveling up from one that’s a few generations old. And when it comes to the Apple Watch Series 9, there isn’t all that much that you’re going to miss out on by choosing the 2022 model, either.

Read more: Apple Watch 9 Specs: How It Compares to the Series 8, Series 7 and Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 8 can track your workouts, temperature and sleep, has safety features like car-crash and fall detection, and allows you to get calls, notifications and reminders right on your wrist. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout. And while it may not have all the ruggedness of the Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 8 is crack-resistant, IP6X-rated dust-resistant and swim-proof with WR50 water resistance. The Apple Wath Series 8 isn’t the only model on offer, either, so be sure to check out our list of the best Apple Watch deals before ordering anywhere else.