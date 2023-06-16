Saturday Morning: Witness the Perfect Alignment of 5 Planets in the Sky

People observe the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of Sofia, Bulgaria, on August 12, 2009. Get ready for another opportunity to witness the alignment of five planets in the sky, weather permitting. Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus, and Mercury will be visible together before sunrise on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Jupiter and Saturn will shine brightly and be the easiest to spot, while Mercury will be closer to the horizon and harder to see. To catch a glimpse of Neptune and Uranus, you will need binoculars or a telescope. Photo credit: AP Photo/Petar Petrov



Set your alarm early this weekend to witness a celestial spectacle: Five planets will align in the sky before sunrise on Saturday.

Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus, and Mercury will all be visible together, weather permitting. Read on to learn how to locate these planets in the night sky.

When and where can I see them?

For optimal views, find a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the horizon.

Mercury will be the last to appear, approximately an hour before sunrise. If you venture outside at that time, you will be treated to the sight of all five planets spanning the sky—from Mercury near the horizon to Saturn higher up—until the sun rises.

Do I need binoculars or a telescope?

Spotting some planets may be easier than others.

Jupiter and Saturn will shine brightly and be relatively simple to observe. Although Mercury will be slightly dimmer, it may still be visible to the naked eye. However, to view Neptune and Uranus, you will likely need the assistance of binoculars or a telescope.

How common is this phenomenon?

A similar alignment of five planets occurred in March, albeit with a slightly different configuration. Another alignment of three planets is expected to take place in July. These occurrences arise when the planets align on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

