Sasha Calle Opens Up About Financial Challenges Before Joining ‘The Flash’

The Flash features various versions of Batman and the Scarlet Speedster, but it’s Sasha Calle’s Supergirl that steals the show. Despite the movie’s flaws, Calle’s portrayal of Kara Zor-El is a standout in this box office hit directed by Andy Muschietti.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Calle reveals that her journey to success in the film industry wasn’t easy. She recalls a time when she struggled and had to couch surf, unable to afford basic necessities. However, landing a lead role in the long-standing soap opera, The Young and the Restless, changed her life. Calle expresses gratitude for being able to buy food without financial worries.

“I can buy food! I used to look at my bank account and everything had a concern, and now it’s just so different. I was struggling a lot before I booked Y&R. I was couch surfing at the beginning of the year and then I moved into this little living room at my friend’s place. I actually still live there, but it’s a goal for me to have my own place next year and I’m paying off my credit card first. But now I can go into a grocery store and not worry about how much it’s going to cost.”

In another interview, Calle shares that she auditioned over 100 times before landing The Young and the Restless, a process that lasted for more than a year and a half. Her success hasn’t changed her humble nature, as she continues to acknowledge the sacrifices her mother made to support her dreams.

“At that time it was just my mother and me. She worked very hard to make me happy. I just wanted to sing and dance. I would dress up and put on a show for everyone. One Christmas, I remember waking up and there was a whole band set for me. I was jumping from the drum set to the guitar to the microphone and trying to perform all these instruments by myself. I loved it.”

Calle’s journey from humble beginnings to starring as Supergirl in a DC movie is inspiring. Perhaps her character will make future appearances in the DCU, as her performance has undoubtedly left a lasting impact.

