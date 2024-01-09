Samsung teases Galaxy AI unveiling at Unpacked on January 17 in huge worldwide campaign

09 January 2024

Samsung has made the date of its next grand Unpacked event official a few days ago: it’s happening on January 17 (in most places – it will be January 18 in Korea, for example, due to time zone differences). This is when the company will unveil its next flagship smartphone family, comprised of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Now it’s started a huge outdoor teaser ad campaign across the world, and the phones don’t feature in it at all. Instead, it’s all about “Galaxy AI”.

Samsung Galaxy AI teaser in London

We have recently heard that this Unpacked event would feature the “AI” buzzword heavily, and it seems like Samsung is now confirming this, by making its huge (and definitely quite expensive) teaser campaign all about that.

Sure, it will be the phones that feature AI, but it definitely feels like AI will take center stage, and the phones will be seen more like the vehicles for its delivery to you. In the videos that Samsung has playing in various major cities across the world, including Bangkok, Chengdu, London, Milan, Madrid, New York, Seoul, Stockholm, and Warsaw, a metallic cube slowly evolves into animated stars “that represent Galaxy AI and the transformative experiences it will bring”, according to the company’s own words.

Samsung Galaxy AI teaser in Seoul

We are ready to be wowed. We just hope Samsung understands that it’s setting up huge expectations with words like these, and those are fine as long as they’re actually met. When they’re not, they can bring about huge disappointments. So hopefully the big AI push won’t come down to a couple of reasonably useful features and a Bixby rebranding. Only time will tell. In the meantime, if you are in a major city, you may have already seen these ads on your streets.

