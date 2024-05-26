Samsung sweetens its Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, letting you save even more

A few days ago, we shared that Samsung had discounted its top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra during its Discover Summer Sale. Well, it appears that the company has made its initial offer even sweeter, as it now offers a $100 Samsung.com eCertificate, which you can use towards a fancy accessory.

In addition to the eCertificate, you can score a free storage upgrade and save $120 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage space. To pay even less, we suggest trading in your old phone, as Samsung is offering additional savings of up to $750 with a trade-in.