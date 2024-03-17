Home Gadgets Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Everything we know so far

by
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Everything we know so far

For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. It’s stylish, feature-packed and — with the Classic edition — has a very satisfying tactile bezel for app control.

With Samsung sticking to a new model each year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could be just months away. So what are we expecting from the new wearable? Read on to find out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Price and release date

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment