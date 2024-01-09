Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra appears in leaked real-life images — here’s what it shows us

With the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumored for January 17, people have been waiting to see what Samsung’s next phones will look like. The wait could be over early, however, as a new leak has supposedly given us our first real-life images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In a now-deleted X post, user @GeeksReport showed off two images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The images (still visible on Slashleaks) are surprisingly clear for leaks, and so could confirm some of the prior rumors about the next generation of Samsung phones.

One of the main things that seems to be confirmed is that Samsung is flattening out the Ultra model’s curved screen this generation. The new photos indicate that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have little to no curve at all, offering instead a flat screen and back like the base Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Plus models.

It appears that other than the curvature, Samsung is retaining much of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design ideas for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, like the placement of the cameras and the general button layout. The images also show off one of the colors, which appears to be the gray variant. Finally, the image seemingly confirms the unfortunate rumored addition of slightly thicker bezels around the screen.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

One thing we can’t see in these images is an S Pen, the stylus that Samsung has been including with its Ultra phones for the past few years, and that’s assumed to be returning this year. It has also been speculated that the new S Pen would be designed to be a lot thinner than prior models, which we can’t really see without a Galaxy S23 Ultra nearby for comparison. Plus it is also unclear if the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been constructed from titanium as was recently rumored.

The Galaxy S24 series has seen its fair share of leaks over the last few months and much of the phone’s specifications have seemingly been already revealed. So far, we have heard that the phone will run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will help to maintain the Samsung Gauss AI that Samsung has designed to run on its phones. This AI will supposedly help to mitigate the issues that could arise from Samsung allegedly downgrading the Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras from 10x optical zoom to 5x.

The images are a great first look, but they still leave a lot of questions unanswered about how the Galaxy S24 Ultra will work. We will know more about the phone and what it can do when it is finally revealed to the public at Galaxy Unpacked on January 17.

