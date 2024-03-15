Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Review: Most smartwatch features at a fraction of the price

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Intro

Fitness bands used to be all the rage just a few years ago, but recently, we are seeing way less of them and way more in terms of smartwatches.

There are a few reasons for that, but one of them is purely financial. Companies can make more money off of pricier smartwatches, while the profit margins on a cheaper fitness band are tighter, so the market for fitness bands is quickly shrinking.

This here brand new Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is a proof of this lesser presence of fitness bands.

Yes, it’s a new fitness band and an interesting one at that, but Samsung will not be selling it in the United States, the UK, and many European countries. There is no official explanation why, but one good guess is that it is all about smartwatches now.

But are users missing out on a good thing? I have been using the Galaxy Fit 3 for a few days, and I have some thoughts. Read on to find out what’s new with the Galaxy Fit 3, and if this affordable fitness tracker might be a gem Samsung has hidden from many of its markets.

What’s new about the Galaxy Fit 3

Large AMOLED screen

Can track sleep and over 100 exercises

But no GPS on board

Up to 13 days battery life

Bluetooth 5.3 support

Affordable 65 euro price

Table of Contents:

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Unboxing

There is not much inside the box here: the Galaxy Fit 3 itself and the proprietary charging cable with USB-C on the other end. There is the user manual too, and that’s it!

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Specs

Here is an overview of the Galaxy Fit 3 specs:

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design, Sizes and Bands Small, stylish and very comfortable to wear

The Galaxy Fit 3 is light-weight and looks quite stylish. It’s a small gadget too, but because it is a wide rectangle, we find it has a nearly universal fit, it would look good on everything from a small wrist to even a large wrist size.

Samsung is offering three color options: one with a black body and paired with a black sporty band, then a silver one with a white band, and a third, gold one with a champagne color band (we have the silver one for this review).

The strap is your typical sports loop band with a very nice soft feel to it, and it’s very comfortable. It uses a simple proprietary system to swap bands: you just press a button to release the band, and then you just snap it back on. Nice and easy.

At 1.6″ (4cm), the screen size is bigger than your average fitness band and that means it is much easier to read notifications on the Fit 3. It’s an AMOLED screen too with gorgeous colors and, especially if you pick a black watch face, it looks fantastic. If you opt for a brighter watch face, you will notice the big bezel around it, which takes a bit from the esthetic appeal.