Electronics major Samsung is to lend its technical heft and help establish a virtual production set for content development. To this effect, it has tied up with CJ ENM, the well-known entertainment and media group behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Samsung will supply its microLED display unit, The Wall, to CJ ENM’s virtual studio, a part of its television and film production studio complex scheduled to open in Paju, Korea later this year.

The custom virtual production volume studio will be the first in the world to leverage The Wall’s boundless LED technology. “The main display will be installed in an oval shape with a diameter of 20 meters and a height of 7 meters or more, creating a seemingly endless backdrop to capture content,” Samsung said in a media statement.

Will help cut down on production costs and time

This virtual production studio will use LED displays and connected cameras to create virtual settings in real-time. This is expected to reduce image compositing and on-location production time and costs while helping filmmakers to see the camera on the live-action set in any direction.

The Wall’s modular technology gives a slew of a installation options that allow creators to design environments to their specific requirements.

Jong-hee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics was quoted as saying in the statement: “With this partnership, Samsung is launching a new virtual production industry initiative with a commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions that offer the optimal environment for next-generation content production.”

Samsung said it will seek more cooperation with CJ ENM in areas that include content production and virtual production solution development.

The Wall’s massive screen measures over 1,000 inches and supports up to 16K high-resolution1 content. It has dedicated frame rates for studio production, a new addition to this year’s model that allows producers to run content at frame rates such as 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94Hz.

CJ ENM is engaged in a wide array of businesses including media content, music, film, performing arts, and animation. CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed globally acclaimed contents like Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, record-breaking Korean box office hits Roaring Currents and Extreme Job, along with many popular television series such as Crash Landing On You and Mr. Sunshine.