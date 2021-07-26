Samsung drives video content – To help build virtual production studio

Electronics major Samsung is to lend its technical heft and help establish a virtual production set for content development. To this effect, it has tied up with CJ ENM, the well-known entertainment and media group behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Samsung will supply its microLED display unit, The Wall, to CJ ENM’s virtual studio, a part of its television and film production studio complex scheduled to open in Paju, Korea later this year.

