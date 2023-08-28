Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025

Samsung Rollable Flex was unveiled by the company earlier this year in May. A new leak now suggests the production timeline of the phone, along with some key design and hardware specifications that the phone is likely to launch with. Samsung joined the rollable display conversation after Lenovo-owned Motorola showed the Rizr Concept with a 6.5-inch rollable pOLED display at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Oppo is also a major brand that has been rumoured to work on a rollable display phone.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) suggested in a tweet that the Samsung Rollable Flex will go into mass production in 2025 and will feature the Under Panel Camera technology, which suggests that the camera sensors will not be visible. The phone is also tipped to come with a zero-bezel design.

During the first showcasing of the display, the rollable smartphone was claimed to be five times its original size when rolled open, from 49 mm to 254.4 mm. As per the South Korean tech giant, the display can be rolled and unrolled on an O-shaped axis to get around the limitations of the existing slidable and foldable screens.

Samsung had said that they are also working on a Flex In & Out screen that can fold both ways at 360 degrees, as well as a Flex Hybrid display with both folding and slidable technology. The company added that they will also introduce a Slidable Flex Solo display, which can grow from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch display.

Previously Oppo was also reported to have filed for a rollable smartphone patent. The images in the filing were seen with a square-edged bar design, camera and LED flash units on the back panel, the volume rocker and power buttons on the right-side edge and a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille placed on the bottom edge. It was unclear if the phone would roll out to one side or on both sides.

