Samsung announces Holi Sale in India with great offers on many products

Samsung has announced the Holi Sale in India on the occasion of Holi. The sale will be live from 15 March 2024 to 26 March 2024. During this sale, the company is offering heavy discounts, exchange benefits, bank offers, and free goodies on many product categories, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, and home appliances. You can check out category-wise discounts and offers in the image below.

It is worth pointing out that the percentages of discounts that Samsung has mentioned in the image above for each product category apply to the MRP of products rather than the price the company usually sells them at, and the tech giant usually sells its products at much lower prices than their MRP. That means, in reality, you will not get as much discount on a product as Samsung is boasting in the chart above.

That being said, there are some genuine offers in this sale, including a 50-inch Serif TV for free with Neo QLED TVs, free-of-cost installation and gas charging for air conditioners, and up to 22.5% cashback on credit/debit banks from select banks. According to Samsung, all offers will be available on the official website, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. If you have been eyeing a Samsung product, now is a great time to buy it.