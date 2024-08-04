Rotonium Receives €1 Million ($1.1M USD) in Seed Funding

Rotonium is a company located in Padova, Italy working on utilizing the features of the orbital angular momentum of electromagnetic waves and photons to develop innovative technologies and applications in communication and in quantum computation. They have received €1 million ($1.1M USD) in a seed investment from Galaxia, the National Technology Transfer Centre for Aerospace, a fund established in partnership with CDP Venture Capital‘s Tech Transfer Fund and Obloo Ventures. The money will be used to further develop their photonic technology based upon a single-photon qubit that operates at room temperature and to use it to design a commercial quantum computer. They will be expanding their team and proceed to accelerate integration tests of the components they will be using in their technology.

Additional information can be found in an article on the Startupbusiness website here.

