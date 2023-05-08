Rooms by Airbnb: A Budget-Friendly Option for Travel Rentals

Aiming to revitalize its business post-COVID, Airbnb has announced 50 new features for its accommodation platform and a new offering called Rooms, which it describes as “an all-new take on the original Airbnb.”

Rooms takes Airbnb back to its roots as a platform for finding affordable accommodation in people’s homes. With more than one million listings, Rooms offers redesigned filters for a faster search experience. Each listing includes a “Host Passport” for transparency on who guests will be staying with.

According to Airbnb, Rooms is a cheaper alternative to renting an entire property, as more than 80% of its private rooms cost less than $100 per night. Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, stated in a post on the Airbnb website that “With Airbnb Rooms, we’re getting back to the idea that started it all — back to our founding ethos of sharing.”

The Rooms option may also be seen as an attempt to address concerns about the platform’s contribution to rent hikes and housing shortages in popular cities, as it is limited to rooms only. The company has also added new features to improve the guest experience, including improved maps, a 24/7 support team, and a pay-over-time tool in partnership with Klarna.

Airbnb Rooms, new features, and upgrades will be launched this week by the company.

Editors’ Recommendations

























