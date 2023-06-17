Rollback of Meta’s Policy Aims at Curbing COVID-19 Misinformation on Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms announced on Friday that its global policy aimed at combating COVID-19 misinformation on Facebook and Instagram would no longer be in effect. These social media platforms faced significant pressure to address the spread of false information regarding the pandemic, particularly concerning vaccines, which led them to take strict measures. In fact, Facebook revealed that it removed 1.3 billion fake accounts and deleted over 12 million pieces of COVID-19 and vaccine-related content flagged as misinformation by health experts between October and December 2021. Last year, Meta consulted its independent oversight board to receive input on potential changes to its approach, considering the availability of more reliable information sources and increased awareness surrounding COVID.

Nevertheless, Meta clarified that the policy would remain in place for countries where a public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 is still in effect, and the company would continue to take down content that violates its guidelines regarding coronavirus misinformation. In a blog post, Meta stated that they are collaborating with health experts to identify the types of claims and categories of misinformation that still pose a risk.

Twitter also recently reversed its COVID-19 misinformation policy in November.

In other news, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, introduced a verified service in India. This service is available for mobile apps at a monthly subscription price of Rs. 699, and Meta plans to expand the verified service to the web in the upcoming months at a subscription cost of Rs. 599 per month.

