The Elite lost the ROH Six-Man Tag Title on AEW Dynamite to give the false impression it’s a must-watch show! So unfair of that dang Tony Khan! 😡👎

Key Points The Elite lost ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to The Gates of Agony on AEW Dynamite.

AEW used the title change to create an unexpected shock and discord for ratings boost, according to The Chadster.

The Chadster criticizes AEW’s disorderly tactics and contrasts them with WWE’s organized approach.

The Chadster accuses AEW owner Tony Khan of interfering with his personal life and ruining his marriage.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡👎 The Chadster can’t believe what transpired during last night’s AEW Dynamite. The Elite, consisting of “Hangman” Adam Page & The Young Bucks—Nick & Matt Jackson, dropped the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to The Gates of Agony—Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and “The Machine” Brian Cage… right on free television! 💔😭

The match started with Hangman Page, steam bellowing out of his ears, seeking vengeance on these allies of his rival, Swerve Strickland. The Young Bucks added to the chaos with their high-energy stunts. 🔄💥 But everything slipped out of control when Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana decided to crash the party and taunt poor Page about their recent home invasion! 👎😠 This brazen act caused Hangman Adam Page to abandon the match, leaving the Bucks to fend off their contenders alone.

Leaving behind the Jackson brothers to face a three on two intimidating situation, the Chadster can wholeheartedly say, “It’s just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.” It’s no surprise the Bucks were unable to retain the belts, providing AEW viewers with an exciting title change, unexpectedly, on an episode of AEW Dynamite. 😤😔

Later, you’ve got Strickland and Page being separated by backstage security 🔰 and Matt Jackson utterly losing his marbles and slamming a chair against the ring corner 🪑💨. WWE would never resort to such chaotic tactics. The Elite’s loss was so heartbreaking that it’s lit a series of violent outbursts from The Young Bucks. If there’s one thing The Chadster can’t stand, it’s people who lose control of their emotions and react with violent acts. That’s why The Chadster chucked his White Claw seltzer right at the television in response.

This whole fiasco draws yet another stark comparison between AEW’s unruly pattern and WWE’s graceful organization. Rather than maintaining the world championship’s sanctity, AEW uses it as a tool to create weekly buzz and drama.💔 The Chadster had to chug down an extra White Claw seltzer as the dust settled on yesterday’s AEW Dynamite.🍹 The mess all over the Chadster’s living roomr is a stark reminder of the post-match chaos. Tony Khan owes the Chadster for the spilled seltzer and the resulting loss of time in cleaning carpet! 😭

But of course, when the Chadster raised this valid point to Keighleyanne, she was too engrossed in her never-ending texts with that guy Gary to see The Chadster’s agony. 😔💔 Thus, yet another opportunity arose for Tony Khan to break up a loving home, causing more turmoil in the Chadster household. He truly doesn’t understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🚫🤦‍♂️

All these shenanigans led to yet another unfair victory and a title change on Dynamite. The Chadster urges the readers not to reward Tony Khan with views for his unjust tactics by watching AEW Full Gear later this month, where this feud between Page and Strickland will surely culminate. Maintain your dignity and streamline your taste, just like the Chadster does. 🎩🎖️ Stand up against injustice and let Khan know you’re not falling for his gimmicks! ✊

But what does Tony Khan care about the Chadster’s distress? He’s too busy planning his next fiendish plot to torment this unbiased wrestling journalist. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger… do you guys also grapple with these problems? 🥺🙏

