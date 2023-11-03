Rogue Trader to Feature Co-Op Multiplayer for up to Six Players

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, the next cRPG by Owlcat Games launching next month on PC and consoles, is going to be the first game by the studio to feature co-op multiplayer.

Thanks to this newly announced feature, up to six players can play through the main campaign together. During a co-op session, one player is designated the Lord Captain, and they will be responsible for important story decisions, while the other players will provide support. The Lord Capitan will also be in charge of distributing control over the void ship and companions to their co-op allies, while every player will be able to adjust gear from the void ship’s shared inventory and their own personal skill trees. Every player in the session will also be able to manage the gear and leveling of their characters while having access to the shared inventory and cargo, and manage colonies. In space battles, each player will control an aspect of the void ship, such as movement, weapons, and systems.

The Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is also showing some co-op gameplay right now on their official Twitch channel, so jump in to learn everything there is to know about exploring the Koronus Expanse with other players.

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader launches on December 7th on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. You can learn more about the game here.

While I couldn’t spend a lot of time with the Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader beta, it is already clear from what I have experienced so far that Owlcat Games is putting every effort into its game to make it one to remember. How the story will hold up until the end remains to be seen, but so far, as someone with only passing knowledge of the universe created by Games Workshop, I can say that I am engrossed in it and can’t wait to see what lies ahead.